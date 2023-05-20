Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Vanquis Banking Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.04. The company has a market capitalization of £568.69 million, a PE ratio of 719.68 and a beta of 1.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.11).

Vanquis Banking Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,687.50%.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.97), for a total value of £80,516.01 ($100,859.34). Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.