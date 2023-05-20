Vanquis Banking Group’s (VANQ) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 293 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Vanquis Banking Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Vanquis Banking Group stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 224 ($2.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,829. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 226.04. The company has a market capitalization of £568.69 million, a PE ratio of 719.68 and a beta of 1.62. Vanquis Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 206.91 ($2.59) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.11).

Vanquis Banking Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,687.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 33,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($2.97), for a total value of £80,516.01 ($100,859.34). Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Read More

