Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $384.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

