Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 225,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $384.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,394. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $396.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.16. The company has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

