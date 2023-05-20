Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIPGet Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.60. 1,678,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,203,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

