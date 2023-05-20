Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.60. 1,678,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,203,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4,399.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,485,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,125,000 after acquiring an additional 260,851 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,340,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,547,000 after acquiring an additional 51,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,392,000 after acquiring an additional 231,654 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

