Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Down 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.57 and last traded at $47.60. 1,678,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 2,203,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
