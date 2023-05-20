Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $111.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VLO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

