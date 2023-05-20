Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on DG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $215.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

