Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,812.5% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock valued at $11,615,776. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

NYSE TRV opened at $183.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.28. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.