Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Block by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Block by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock worth $21,650,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

SQ opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

