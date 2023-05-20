Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,876 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.81 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $213.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.