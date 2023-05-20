Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,753 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

