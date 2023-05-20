Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $197.85.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

