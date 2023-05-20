Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 356,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGT opened at $401.24 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $402.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.45. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

