Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $114,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $401.24 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $402.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.45. The firm has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.