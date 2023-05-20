Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,622,000 after acquiring an additional 579,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 455,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,729,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after acquiring an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after acquiring an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VIS opened at $189.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.81. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.