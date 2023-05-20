Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Lifted by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $103.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

