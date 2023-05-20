Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Financial Insights Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 109.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $260.74. 641,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,100. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $267.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.74.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

