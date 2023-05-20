Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 26.26 and last traded at 26.22. Approximately 4,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 11,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at 26.17.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is 26.23 and its 200 day moving average is 25.97.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.1473 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.