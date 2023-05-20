Utrust (UTK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

Utrust (UTK) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Utrust has a total market cap of $53.27 million and approximately $6.56 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Utrust token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000397 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to ‘build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

