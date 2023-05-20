Utah Retirement Systems Has $12.26 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Target were worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

NYSE TGT traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $152.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,455,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,366. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.59%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

