Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

UBA stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.