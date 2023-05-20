Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,986,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,768,000 after acquiring an additional 178,277 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,986,000 after buying an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock worth $1,813,413. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URBN. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

