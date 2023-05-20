United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $82,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.93. 2,350,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,832. The firm has a market cap of $146.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $181.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.58.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

