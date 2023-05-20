United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.90

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.90 and traded as high as $5.42. United Insurance shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 261,576 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

United Insurance Trading Up 10.1 %

The company has a market cap of $247.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) EPS for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $140.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in United Insurance by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in United Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

