United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $22.41 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Institutional Trading of United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

