United Community Banks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
United Community Banks has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $2.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.
United Community Banks Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $22.41 on Friday. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on UCBI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Community Banks in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.
Institutional Trading of United Community Banks
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Community Banks Company Profile
United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.
