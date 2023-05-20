Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 3.3% This Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $5.27 or 0.00019479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.05 billion and approximately $27.24 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.09 or 0.00340108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000819 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.2874978 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $32,175,078.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.