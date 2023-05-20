Uniswap (UNI) Market Cap Reaches $3.06 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.29 or 0.00019697 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and $32.59 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.50 or 0.00340654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013358 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000689 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.29673151 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $41,978,698.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

