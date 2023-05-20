Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.01 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Uniswap has a market cap of $3.05 billion and $30.01 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $5.28 or 0.00019617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.33 or 0.00339505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013308 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000824 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000675 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003749 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.2874978 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 679 active market(s) with $32,175,078.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

