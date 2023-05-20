uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $42.00 Price Target at UBS Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a maintains rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.27. 557,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,913. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. uniQure has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. uniQure had a negative net margin of 143.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.03%. The business had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

