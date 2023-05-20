UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $106,301.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,913,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $106,301.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,913,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,977,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janine Davidson purchased 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at $137,756.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMBF stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.17. The company had a trading volume of 397,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,163. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.77.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on UMBF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

