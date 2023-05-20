Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $563.71.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $22.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.05. 1,274,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.53. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.