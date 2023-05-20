Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Given New $575.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $622.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $563.71.
Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded down $22.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $491.05. 1,274,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.53. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
