UGI (NYSE:UGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
UGI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
