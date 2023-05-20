UGI (NYSE:UGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

UGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. UGI has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $44.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in UGI by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

