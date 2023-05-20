UBS Group Lowers Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on UBSFY. HSBC raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ubisoft Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.23. 24,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

