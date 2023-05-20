U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.78.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $193,016.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,076,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,653 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 927,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,897,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

