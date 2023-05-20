U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

USB stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

