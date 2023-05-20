Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSN. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 536.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,277 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $4,413,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
