Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TSN. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $49.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.49. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 536.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 178,277 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 220,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,103,000 after acquiring an additional 30,227 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $4,413,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.