Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.24.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,551,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,998. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

