Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 8.3%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 694,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,574,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Tritium DCFC Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC
About Tritium DCFC
Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.
