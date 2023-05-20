Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Trading Down 8.3%

Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) dropped 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 694,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,574,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Tritium DCFC in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Tritium DCFC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tritium DCFC

About Tritium DCFC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the first quarter worth $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tritium DCFC by 169.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

See Also

