Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$55.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Trisura Group from C$69.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cormark decreased their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.50 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.29.

Trisura Group Stock Performance

TSU stock opened at C$35.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.95, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$47.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.73.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group ( TSE:TSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$149.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.4267387 EPS for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

