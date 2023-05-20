Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

TRN opened at $21.40 on Thursday. Trinity Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trinity Industries news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,970.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 14,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

