TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TNET. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NYSE:TNET opened at $92.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNETGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.55 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $473,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,726.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,055 shares of company stock worth $1,230,590. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 2,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

