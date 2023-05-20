TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 125.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 100.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.