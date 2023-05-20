TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
TriCo Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.56. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.
TriCo Bancshares Company Profile
TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
