Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.34

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.34 and traded as low as $46.53. Trend Micro shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 4,722 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.