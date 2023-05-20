Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $48.34

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.34 and traded as low as $46.53. Trend Micro shares last traded at $46.57, with a volume of 4,722 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Trend Micro Stock Down 0.2 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.31.
Trend Micro Company Profile
Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.
