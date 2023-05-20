Tredje AP fonden Sells 80,258 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 188,894 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,258 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 141.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,820,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,889,000 after buying an additional 3,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,040,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $38,032,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,942,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.18. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.87.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other Regions Financial news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

