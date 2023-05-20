Tredje AP fonden Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $351.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $376.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.74.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total value of $4,759,919.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,155.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $38,778,758 in the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

