Tredje AP fonden Has $4.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $491.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $556.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.18 and its 200 day moving average is $496.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $545.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.71.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

