Tredje AP fonden Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,590,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.97. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Further Reading

