Tredje AP fonden Has $3.68 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,684 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,367 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 549,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,764,000 after purchasing an additional 128,878 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $878,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $61,639.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $483,414.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.30.

Autodesk stock opened at $200.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.