Tredje AP fonden Buys Shares of 4,200 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,133 shares of company stock worth $42,146,037 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $954.30 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $884.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $933.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

