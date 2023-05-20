Tredje AP fonden Buys 4,800 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RSG. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

See Also

