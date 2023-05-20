Tredje AP fonden Buys 4,064 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in AON were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $327.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $319.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.11, for a total value of $6,263,298.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,788,907.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Featured Stories

